A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Upgraded by Rosenblatt Securities to “Buy”

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AOS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.75.

NYSE:AOS opened at $53.24 on Thursday. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $117,299.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,916.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 85.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

