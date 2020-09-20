A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMKBY. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup started coverage on A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

AMKBY opened at $7.59 on Thursday. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.21.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (AMKBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.