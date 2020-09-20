ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Lifted to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ABM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. CL King raised shares of ABM Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

ABM Industries stock opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.33. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

In other ABM Industries news, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $131,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $26,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,793 shares of company stock valued at $207,999 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 78,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 36,713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

