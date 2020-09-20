Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACST shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Acasti Pharma from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Aegis lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ ACST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.22. 15,911,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,738,441. The company has a market cap of $20.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.91. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) by 166.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 123,932 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.22% of Acasti Pharma worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

