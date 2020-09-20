ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94.

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACERINOX SA/ADR will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACERINOX SA/ADR Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

