Acoin (ACOIN) Price Reaches $0.0569 on Top Exchanges

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Acoin has a total market cap of $69,453.49 and approximately $28.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Acoin has traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Acoin

Acoin (ACOIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. The official website for Acoin is acoin.info. Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam. The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acoin Coin Trading

Acoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.