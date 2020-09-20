Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Activision Blizzard in a research report issued on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Giaimo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATVI. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.84.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.19. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $87.73. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $5,735,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,256,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 over the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

