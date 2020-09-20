Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) Receives $19.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,280. Actuant has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.18%.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $763,801.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Actuant by 12.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Actuant by 341.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 102,452 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Actuant by 13.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Actuant by 20.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

