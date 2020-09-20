Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.08.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,687.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gavin Wood bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $53,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 2,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $25,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,387 shares of company stock valued at $94,026. 18.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 23.0% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 34,428,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,730 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,114,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,002,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,026,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 87.0% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,999 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

