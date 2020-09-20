Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Hits Market Capitalization of $74,904.86

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 27.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a market cap of $74,904.86 and $3.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Advanced Technology Coin alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004903 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,709,375 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Technology Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Technology Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.