Aeron (ARN) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,528.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. Aeron has a market cap of $333,492.76 and approximately $3,528.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron token can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00044072 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042422 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $481.75 or 0.04419818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009210 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00057019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00034212 BTC.

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARN) is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero.

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

