Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$50.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AFN. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.29.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$29.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.50. The firm has a market cap of $553.23 million and a P/E ratio of -12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$15.00 and a 52-week high of C$48.07.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$261.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$253.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 2.6818059 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.75%.

In related news, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$267,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,551,706. Also, Senior Officer Steven Robert Sommerfeld sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.05, for a total value of C$1,852,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$969,487.35. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,491.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.