AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Raised to $5.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AGF Management from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.95.

AGF Management stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

