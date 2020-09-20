Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) vs. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Critical Analysis

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) and SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Air China has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Air China and SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air China $33.09 billion 0.33 $929.02 million $2.28 6.63 SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR $10.13 billion 0.92 $533.12 million $3.05 12.87

Air China has higher revenue and earnings than SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR. Air China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Air China and SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air China -0.92% -1.43% -0.49% SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Air China pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Air China pays out 3.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Air China and SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air China 1 0 0 0 1.00 SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR beats Air China on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. The Airline Operations segment offers air passenger and air cargo services. The Other Operations segment provides aircraft engineering, air catering, airport ground handling, and other airline-related services. The company is also involved in import and export trading activities; and the provision of cabin, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 655 aircraft. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Air China Limited is a subsidiary of China National Aviation Holding Company.

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes. It also provides point of sale displays; automated packing lines; various types of containerboards, such as Kraftliners, testliners, and containerboard flutings; and corrugated sheet boards, solid board sheets, folding carton sheet boards, sack Kraft papers, MG Kraft papers, preprints, printing and writing papers, pine and eucalyptus seedlings, and bleached eucalyptus Kraft pulp. In addition, the company offers recycling solutions to cardboard and paper products, as well as operates as a finance company. It primarily serves food, beverage, and household consumables sectors. Smurfit Kappa Group plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

