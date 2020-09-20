Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in August

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOF opened at $102.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.08. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $54.96 and a 1-year high of $103.38.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

