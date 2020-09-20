Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alexander & Baldwin.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%.

ALEX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 286,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 105.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 203,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 10.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 997,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 95,022 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 264.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 52,065 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALEX stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. 1,019,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,324. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20.

Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

