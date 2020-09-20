Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALKS. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Alkermes alerts:

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Alkermes has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $247.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 8,181.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Alkermes by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.