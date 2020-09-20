Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ATI. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.58. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.09 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

