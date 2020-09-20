Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Allegiance Bancshares has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $27.00.

ABTX opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $509.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.27. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

In other news, Director E. Raimundo Riojas bought 8,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $204,779.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,506. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $169,550.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,128.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 148.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $126,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 79.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

