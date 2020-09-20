AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

AB has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded AllianceBernstein from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.86.

AB stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $871.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.11 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 242,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

