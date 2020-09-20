Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Raymond James cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 24,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,077,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 31,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $1,163,990.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 385,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,651 shares of company stock valued at $10,319,321 in the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,379,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $501,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 138.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 211,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,732,000 after purchasing an additional 128,713 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALLO traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,355. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.67. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

