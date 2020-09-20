Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALLO. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.85.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 22.24, a current ratio of 22.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.67.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 15,269 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $670,767.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 31,553 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $1,163,990.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 385,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,651 shares of company stock worth $10,319,321. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 138.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 211,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,732,000 after purchasing an additional 128,713 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

