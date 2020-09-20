AllSafe Reaches Market Capitalization of $195,619.96 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $195,619.96 and approximately $324.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

