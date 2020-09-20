Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Insider Sells $211,084.80 in Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,920 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $211,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher M. Lal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Christopher M. Lal sold 5,784 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.19, for a total value of $938,106.96.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $107.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.00, a PEG ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.41 and its 200 day moving average is $131.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. Alteryx’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,636,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 67.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,757,000 after acquiring an additional 355,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,463,000 after acquiring an additional 227,471 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 264.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 268,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,042,000 after buying an additional 194,541 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth $10,888,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.53.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

