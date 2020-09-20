American Express (NYSE:AXP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,080,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 9,900,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in American Express by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $103.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Compass Point upped their target price on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

