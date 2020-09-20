AMS AG/ADR’s (AMSSY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AMSSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of AMS AG/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AMS AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AMS AG/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMS AG/ADR presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of AMSSY stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. AMS AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.14.

AMS AG/ADR Company Profile

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

