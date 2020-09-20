Analysts Anticipate Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy Partners.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CQP. BidaskClub lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. US Capital Advisors cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CQP traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.75. 325,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,729. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

