Analysts Anticipate First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.75. First Financial posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $44.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. First Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in First Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 64,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in First Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in First Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

THFF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.10. 170,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. First Financial has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.86.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

