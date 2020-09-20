Analysts Anticipate Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $517.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to post sales of $517.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $510.89 million and the highest is $522.00 million. Guess? posted sales of $615.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guess?.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. Guess? had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other news, CEO Carlos Alberini acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,106.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Guess? during the 1st quarter worth $4,289,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth $5,037,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Guess? during the 1st quarter worth $1,761,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Guess? during the 1st quarter worth $1,314,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Guess? by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 149,625 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.73. 2,996,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,185. Guess? has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $873.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess? (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.