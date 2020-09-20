Analysts Anticipate Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. Landec reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Landec had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNDC. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Landec from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut Landec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

LNDC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,766. Landec has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $292.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Landec by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Landec by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,512 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,033,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,169,000 after purchasing an additional 225,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

