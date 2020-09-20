Analysts Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will post sales of $198.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $203.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.80 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $207.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $804.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $791.90 million to $830.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $759.53 million, with estimates ranging from $754.00 million to $767.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $207.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $6,902,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 117.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 625,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 337,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,088,000 after buying an additional 316,222 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,563,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after buying an additional 257,631 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,219,000 after buying an additional 224,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

