Analysts Anticipate Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Post $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) to announce $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.18. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.28 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.01. 893,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,493. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

