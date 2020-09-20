Analysts Anticipate Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $470.98 Million

Analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to post sales of $470.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $455.50 million and the highest is $486.00 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $490.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. ValuEngine downgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $22.17. 2,839,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,164. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 44.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 116,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Synovus Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,993,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,005,000 after buying an additional 40,038 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Synovus Financial by 21.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 1,278.9% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 139,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 129,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 297,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

