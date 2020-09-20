Analysts Anticipate Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $755.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will post sales of $755.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $756.40 million and the lowest is $754.96 million. Xilinx posted sales of $833.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.10.

XLNX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.72. 2,669,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,374. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $112.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.37%.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $348,183.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,875 shares of company stock worth $2,097,763 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 381,844 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,570,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 404.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,633 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 5.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 86,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at about $5,640,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.