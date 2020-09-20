Analysts Expect Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will report earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Apache’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Apache posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apache.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.25. Apache had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 154.17%. The business had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.99 million.

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,052,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,261,649. Apache has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 4.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

