Analysts Expect Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Bridge Bancorp reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bridge Bancorp.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.95 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

BDGE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of BDGE traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.84. 329,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,178. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $372.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

In other news, Director Daniel Rubin bought 4,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock worth $121,381 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 25.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 61.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 54.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

