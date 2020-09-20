Analysts Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.23 Million

Brokerages expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to post $127.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.90 million and the lowest is $115.10 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $120.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $481.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $469.00 million to $503.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $452.53 million, with estimates ranging from $420.20 million to $471.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.07 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.06%.

CVBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $20.50 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at $115,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.22. 2,560,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.61. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

