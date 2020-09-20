Analysts Expect First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.15 Million

Brokerages predict that First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) will post $46.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.30 million. First Financial reported sales of $43.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $184.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.50 million to $188.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $181.00 million, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $185.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $44.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.95 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 25.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THFF shares. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of THFF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.10. 170,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,919. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30. The company has a market cap of $440.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Financial by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Financial by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.