Analysts Expect Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) will report $41.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Immunomedics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the lowest is $30.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunomedics will report full year sales of $138.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.08 million to $165.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $379.37 million, with estimates ranging from $336.10 million to $441.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Immunomedics.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMMU. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunomedics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Immunomedics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,864,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,353 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,590,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,766,000 after buying an additional 7,360,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,075,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,381,000 after buying an additional 293,759 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,357,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,436,000 after buying an additional 858,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,383,000 after buying an additional 232,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immunomedics stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,245,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,808. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. Immunomedics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 3.42.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

