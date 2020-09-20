Analysts Expect Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.14). Livexlive Media posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Livexlive Media.

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,178.80% and a negative net margin of 89.47%. The business had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LIVX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Livexlive Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.18.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,402.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tim J. Spengler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,067.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 68,846 shares of company stock worth $185,342. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Livexlive Media by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,337,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Livexlive Media by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Livexlive Media by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 72,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Livexlive Media by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Livexlive Media during the second quarter worth $552,000. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

LIVX stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $3.02. 3,445,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,756. The stock has a market cap of $209.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. Livexlive Media has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livexlive Media (LIVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.