Analysts Expect Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) to post sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.49 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $9.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NWL stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,806,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,842. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 335.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth about $123,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

