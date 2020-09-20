Analysts Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 129.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 63.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTEN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 16,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,870,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,048,000 after buying an additional 1,165,967 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 379,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,094,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $646.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.74. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

