Analysts Expect Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) to Post $1.70 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) will announce earnings per share of $1.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. Progressive posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $6.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Benchmark downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,894,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,677. Progressive has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $97.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average is $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 317,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,242,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $276,389.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,149.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,549 shares of company stock worth $3,420,458. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

