Analysts Expect Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) to Post $0.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Saratoga Investment reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($2.54). The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAR shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

In related news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,702,629.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 716,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,368.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $155,490. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 12.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 6.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. 46,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,379. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

See Also: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.