Analysts Expect THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) to Post $0.11 EPS

Brokerages forecast that THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for THL Credit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. THL Credit posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for THL Credit.

Get THL Credit alerts:

THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). THL Credit had a negative net margin of 177.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%.

FCRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of THL Credit from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

FCRD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 149,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,399. THL Credit has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $82.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. THL Credit’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on THL Credit (FCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.