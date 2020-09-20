Analysts Expect Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Umpqua reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $327.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on UMPQ. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 30.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 32.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 241,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 59,090 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMPQ traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.16. 3,537,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,182. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.23. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

