Analysts Expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.73 Million

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will report $95.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.90 million and the lowest is $76.80 million. Universal Display reported sales of $97.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $381.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $351.00 million to $412.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $536.19 million, with estimates ranging from $453.20 million to $575.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.19 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.43.

In related news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $312,068.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,265 shares in the company, valued at $47,761,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 16.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Universal Display by 30.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,724,000 after acquiring an additional 29,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Display by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.18. 666,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,605. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.24. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 76.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $222.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.