Analysts Expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.73 Million

Brokerages predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will report $95.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.90 million and the lowest is $76.80 million. Universal Display reported sales of $97.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $381.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $351.00 million to $412.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $536.19 million, with estimates ranging from $453.20 million to $575.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.19 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.43.

In related news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $312,068.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,265 shares in the company, valued at $47,761,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 16.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Universal Display by 30.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,724,000 after acquiring an additional 29,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Display by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.18. 666,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,605. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.24. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 76.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $222.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

