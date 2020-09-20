Analysts Offer Predictions for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FND. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.26.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.06.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after buying an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 438.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at $32,060,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,040,000 after buying an additional 27,741 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 43,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $2,570,332.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,498,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 64,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $3,790,219.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,392 shares in the company, valued at $15,352,555.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,224,590 shares of company stock worth $418,877,386. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

