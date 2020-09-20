Analysts Set Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) PT at $42.40

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.20 million. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 8.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 29.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

