Analysts Set HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) PT at $18.30

Shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBT. BidaskClub raised HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.86. 97,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,498. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HBT Financial news, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 5,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer bought 3,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,453 shares of company stock valued at $357,957 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 270,417 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

